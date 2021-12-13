An article shared by the Yahoo News Japan site recently discussed the career of Tatsuhisa Suzuki, considering that the man is currently still recovering after his affair was spread in various media. As a voice actor involved in the Tokyo Revengers anime for the character Ken Ryuguji (Draken), Suzuki’s involvement in season 2 of the project is still uncertain.

“Many fans are worried about the Draken character. They are afraid of the possibility that Suzuki will no longer be involved in the Tokyo Reveners season 2 project. A sequel to the anime adaptation is currently in production and will be announced later this year. However, we don’t know for sure whether Suzuki will come or not.” so noted in the article shared by the site Yahoo News Japan.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki affairs could affect his career in Tokyo Revengers Season 2

On December 18, there will be an event “Tokyo Revengers: Special Event: Tokyo Manjikai Tachikawa Tsuu Ringu” which coincides with Jump Festa 2022, where it is possible that information will officially be shared on that day.

Wakui began publishing the manga in Kodansha’s Weekly Shnen Magazine in March 2017 and currently has 22 volumes. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Revengers anime has been airing in Japan since April 10 with a total of 24 episodes.

Tokyo Revangers tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki who learns that his high school girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girl who ever noticed him was killed by a group of criminals known as the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Takemichi lives in an old apartment with thin walls and at work, his boss, who is six years younger than him, treats him badly. To complete her accident, she is still a virgin!