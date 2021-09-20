According to the latest news, Microsoft is preparing to launch a new Surface Pro 8 model next week and just prior to its launch, a leak has come out with a specification list and images. Shadow_Leak posted on Twitter a photo of the Surface Pro 8 from a retail listing. The user claimed that Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13 inches 120 Hz display with narrow bezels and two Thunderbolt ports.

Sam aka @Shadow_Leak posted “Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure – Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor – 13″ 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen – Windows 11 – Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces – Replaceable SSD Hard Drives #Microsoft #Surface #SurfacePro8. ”

Surface Pro 8 leaks online ahead of its official launch

Last week, it was reported that the Surface Pro 8 would ship without USB-A ports but with USB-C and Thunderbolt ports. It was also reported that Microsoft is testing a 120 Hz display for the Surface Pro line up. The Twitter leak simply confirmed these rumors ahead of the official launch.

The new leak revealed Microsoft is moving to removable SSDs on the Surface Pro 8 so that it is easy to swap out drivers with the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and the business-only Surface Pro 7 Plus.

Microsoft has scheduled a Surface hardware event on 22nd September where it is expected that the company will announce the Surface Pro 8, a Surface Go 3, a newly designed Surface Book 4, an updated Surface Pro X, and the successor to the Android-powered Surface Duo. After the event, we will follow up the news with Microsoft’s latest announcements