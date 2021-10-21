Succession Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Clips Leaked

Succession Season 3 Episode 3 Updates: Succession Season 3 is the third instalment of HBO’s award-winning drama series. The storyline is about a wealthy dynasty. Jesse Armstrong’s series shows how Logan Roy will hand down his media empire when each of his kids is vying for a piece of the pie themselves.

The series has a thin line between comedy and drama. The second season was released two years back, in 2019. Now, literally after two years, fans will get to see Season 3 of the award-winning show.

Succession Season 3 Episode 3

Succession Season 1 was released on the 3rd June 2018 and Season 2 was aired on 11th August 2019. Succession Season 3 was confirmed all the way back in 2019 but the outbreak of the pandemic delayed its release.

Episode 1 of Succession series was aired on the 17th October 2021 and the second and the third episodes are scheduled to air on 24th and 31st October respectively.

Succession Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

The complete list of release dates for episodes of the series are given below.

Succession Season 3 Schedules

Episode 1 was aired on 17 th of October 2021

of October 2021 Episode 2 on 24 th of October 2021

of October 2021 Episode 3 on 31 st of October 2021

of October 2021 Episode 4 on 7 th of November 2021

of November 2021 Episode 5 on 14 th of November 2021

of November 2021 Episode 6 on 21 st of November 2021

of November 2021 Episode 7 on 28 th of November 2021

of November 2021 Episode 8 on 5 th of December 2021

of December 2021 Episode 9 is going to premiere on the 12th of December 2021

Succession Season 3: Cast Members

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Tom Wambsgans as Matthew Macfadyen

Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson

Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Matson