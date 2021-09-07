Sony has announced that it will hold a special PlayStation showcase on 9th September. The event focused at PlayStation will start at 10 AM ET / 1 PM PT. It will be a 40 minutes event. As of now, the company is teasing the event with the phrase “a look into the future of PS5.” Sony says its showcase will not only include updates from its PlayStation Studios but also a look at games that are to be released this holiday and thereafter.

Sony might launch a new PS5 system software update that was in beta testing so far. The update unlocks M.2 SSD support and includes some UI improvements to the PS5 dashboard. It also brings 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers.

Sony announces a PlayStation event focused around PS5

Note that Sony’s new PlayStation VR headset won’t make an appearance at the showcase. The next-gen PSVR was reportedly detailed at a developer summit recently. In the summit, it was revealed that the headset could connect to a PS5 through a single cable. The headset also includes higher resolution OLED displays with 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye and an improved field of view of 110 degrees.

Recently, the company has promised “plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small”. Most likely, Sony will try to get another look at Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Some next generation patches were also expected in GTA V and Bethesda’s Deathloop.