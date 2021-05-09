Solo Leveling Chapter 151 Release Date, Time and Where to Read

A fight broke out between Ice Monarch and a fragment of Luminosity. Ice Monarch overwhelms him initially and reminds him about the adversity he’s about to encounter. To his surprise, his opponent has a trick up his sleeve. By breaking the alternate domain, he loses shadow soldier within and as they go out they stumble across Jin-woo who catches Ice Monarch by his throat, leaving him terrified.

Solo Leveling is a Korean Webtoon series and one of the first ones to achieve global popularity. Stuffed with beautiful art, the webtoon tells the story of Jin-woo a weak hunter who acquires the power of “System” and becomes a stronger individual. It has well drawn-out fights and a thrilling plot.

The next Solo Leveling Chapter 151 will be releasing very soon, to find its release date, time, and spoilers, read below.

The official release date for Solo Leveling Chapter 151 is 12th May 2021. As usual, every chapter gets its release on Wednesday. Usually, Solo Leveling doesn’t have any break in mid-season so you can expect the chapter to arrive at its intended release schedule. Find below the release timing of the upcoming chapter of Solo Leveling.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, May 12 th

USA/Canda – 2:00 PM, May 12 th

India – 0:30 AM, May 12 th

UK – 8:00 PM, May 12 th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, May 12th

Where to Read Solo Leveling Chapter 151?

You can access the upcoming chapter in English translated version at Tappytoon or Kakao. Furthermore, there are scanlators who provide unofficial release but we don’t recommend you read them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 151 Raw Scans

The raw scans for Solo Leveling chapter 151 aren’t out yet but you can expect them to drop at the earliest. You will be able to check the raw scans on r/sololeveling.

What are Spoilers for Solo Leveling Chapter 151?

The raw scans for the next chapters haven’t been released yet. However, we can pretty much predict what’s going to take place in an upcoming release. Here are potential spoilers from Solo Leveling’s next outing.

Jin Woo vs Ice Monarch

This is the only possibility that can occur in the next chapter. From the looks of it, seems like Ice Monarch is scared by the sight of Jin-woo. Jin even mistakes him for an elf demon.

In any case, our protagonist shouldn’t have any problems in dealing with this individual. He could surprise Jin with some sort of trick but at the end of the day, Jin will come out victorious.

Who is Fragment of Luminosity

We currently don’t have sufficient information related to this character. But we will possibly find more about him in the next chapter. It seems like he possesses the bodies of different humans and right now he’s in the chief of Korea’s Hunter Organization.

Also, Ice Monarch and Fragment of Luminosity have some history between them. So it will be interesting to see how that turns out.

Ice Monarch Talks About Fragment of Luminosity

Quick Recap of Solo Leveling Chapter 150?

The last chapter was all about action. With beautifully drawn art, they depicted the battle in a pretty flashy way. Here is a quick recap from the latest chapter of this webtoon.

Fragment of Luminosity

Ice Monarch reveals him in front of Gun-hee but the latter doesn’t recognize him. Turns out he’s actually after Fragment of Luminosity who is using Gun as a medium. He switches place with his medium and comes out to face Ice Monarch.

Ice Monarch vs Fragment of Luminosity

Ice Monarch starts attacking but Fragment keeps on blocking and shattering the ice blocks. They match equally and do hand-to-hand combat. However fragment reaches his limit and Ice Monarch gut punches him, leaving him with splattered blood all over the floor.

The Fragment opens an alternate dimension to let the shadow soldier out and this soldier switches place with Jin-woo. Jin-woo arrives at the scene and grabs Ice Monarch asking who he is.

Who you do think is this Fragment of Luminosity? Will Jin-woo be able to defeat him? Comment your thoughts down below. For more updates on Solo Leveling, make sure to follow our social media accounts as well.