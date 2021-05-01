Jin-Woo’s rise to the top has been pretty slick. He is getting recognition from all corners of the world and big figures are now bowing before him. However, it’s not the end for him since new dangers have just come into his life to disrupt him. Solo Leveling Chapter 150 will further clarify what lies next for our protagonist as fans eagerly wait for the next chapter.

Solo Leveling is a highly popular manhwa/webtoon series that has found fame in a very short period. The series has become a gateway for many other titles and now webtoons are getting more recognition because of it.

With its next chapter release, the series will continue to impress the fans with a highly engaging plot and beautifully drawn art. Read below as we discuss the release date, time, and spoilers for Solo Leveling chapter 150.

Solo Leveling, Chapter 150 Raw Scans

The chapter 150 of Solo Leveling is set to release on the 5th of May Wednesday. Each new chapter drops on Wednesday and it will be the same for the upcoming segment. We currently don’t have information about the title of the chapter but we expect it will release soon. To read the chapter you can either access Tappytoon or Kakao. Meanwhile, you can note down the timing of release for the chapter down below.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, 5th May

USA/Canda – 2:00 PM, 5th May

India – 0:30 AM, 5th May

UK – 8:00 PM, 5th May

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, 5th May

Solo Leveling Chapter 150 Raw Scans

There is no news related to Solo Leveling raw scans available to us at the moment. However we approach the official release date of the next chapter, it will be available to us.

Solo Leveling Chalpter 150

What are Spoilers for Solo Leveling Chapter 150?

The raw scans haven’t surfaced on the internet as of yet but with the lore of Solo Leveling chapter 149, we can certainly predict the future plot points. Here are key things that may take place in Solo Leveling chapter 150.

Protecting the Hunters

In the last chapter, Jin-Woo asked White to provide him the list of hunters who asked for his protection. We saw him deploy his shadows to find those hunters. In chapter 150, Jin-Woo will likely make a contact with these hunters and establish a deal of some sort.

Hunt for the Father

Norma had a dream about a national-level hunter getting killed by the same person that finished off Reider. Higher-ups suspect that this person could be the father of Jin-Woo. While Woo still has conflicted opinions on this matter, he certainly won’t spare if that killer turns out to be a monster. But if it’s his father, things may look different. We hope Solo Leveling chapter 150 will shed more light on Jin-Woo’s stance.

Quick Recap of Solo Leveling 149

If one had to define Solo Leveling chapter 149, it would suffice with the word “flexing”. It’s not unusual for people to get bamboozled upon seeing the powers of Jin-Woo. Here is a quick recap from the last chapter of Solo Leveling.

Meeting with Norma Selner

Jin-Woo has a meet set up with Norma Selner. She tells him about this horrifying dream she’s having about national-level hunters getting killed. Norma explains that before the death of Reider, she experienced similar things. She requests Jin-Woo to protect these hunters from the person who’s on their hunt.

Meeting with Norma Selner

Thomas’ Gesture

While Jin-Woo destroyed Thomas and his guild, he didn’t kill anyone. Upon asking, Jin-Woo said they didn’t commit a crime that deserved death. Thomas says he’s grateful and asks Jin to have a meal with him sometime.

Thomas’ Gesture

Which hunter will get targeted next? Can Jin-Woo succeed in protecting these hunters from the extremely strong enemy? Let us know your thoughts down in the comment section. For all the latest updates and news on Solo Leveling, make sure to follow us on our social media channels.