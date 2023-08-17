Soccer Players That Fans Will Be Paying Close Attention to This Season 

Every season of soccer brings an array of incredible memories that fans will hold onto for years. This upcoming season has the attention of fans around the world as they try to watch their favourites increase their odds of winning major trophies. Whether you are rooting for an underdog or pulling for the biggest clubs, there are certain players that will have fans’ attention this season.

Whether due to their incredible skill or mounting drama, certain players stand out as some of the most captivating stars in the world right now. Let’s look at some of these incredible athletes that fans will be paying close attention to.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is a Tottenham legend and iconic Premier League player, which is what will make this year feel so strange for fans. Kane has made a long-awaited move away from the Hotspurs and will be playing next season in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich. Bayern has dominated their league, and Kane will only serve to make the team more extraordinary. He will be a huge asset for the squad in their quest for a 12th straight league title. It will also be excellent for Kane to be competing for trophies consistently, and he will put up astounding goal totals in the Bundesliga.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a constant storm of drama. Many sportsbooks like GreatWin all seem to indicate that the Frenchman will leave Paris Saint-Germain, but this has been the case with Mbappe for a while. Mbappe is projected to go to a club like Real Madrid, but the swirling rumours have yet to yield results. What makes it all so interesting is just how good Mbappe is. He has a very legitimate claim to being the best in the world, with rare speed and skill. But some team will have to put up with his difficult attitude and plentiful demands; it will be interesting to find out who.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka took the Premier League by storm last year, helping Arsenal to its most competitive season in what felt like ages. Now, fans will be fascinated to watch what the 21-year-old can do for his follow-up act on an Arsenal squad that has added talent. With Declan Rice and Kai Havertz added to the team, Arsenal stands a genuine chance at winning the league. If that is the case, it is likely Saka will have had another transformational year. Winning the Premier League would catapult the young Englishman to global superstardom.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez’s first year in England did not go how it was supposed to. The Uruguayan striker came to Liverpool in a massive deal and had incredible expectations heaped upon him. His first season did not live up to what he had done for Benfica in the Primeira League. Nunez had nine goals in just under 30 games. It was an unfortunate showing for a player who often looked supremely talented but also made some crucial errors. However, this could be the year Nunez lives up to the massive hype and becomes one of England’s top strikers. Liverpool will need him to be great to compete with the other talented squads of the Premier League.

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr. is widely considered one of the best young players in the world right now. He is a leading winger for Real Madrid who has elite talent for putting the ball in the back of the net. The young Brazilian has achieved global fame, but last year, his goal total fell off his previous year’s pace. Vinicius will look to bring his best year yet for Real Madrid now that they have added Jude Bellingham, the gifted young Englishman. Those two should team up for some fantastic plays and could catapult Real Madrid back to glory.

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is an interesting case on this list because he has had such a long and acclaimed career but has suffered a blow in reputation. He has long been considered one of the great defensemen in the game, but recently, he has seen more players get by him than ever before. While still elite, van Dijk used to be an impenetrable fortress. Liverpool needs him to recapture the form that has made him one of the most respected players of his time. Even if he doesn’t return to the highest level, he is still an aggressive, athletic player who is one of the most enjoyable defenders to watch.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvartskhelia was one of the defining players of last season, helping restore Napoli to glory for the first time in decades. He became a global superstar thanks to his talent as both a playmaker and goalscorer. While he has an understated personality, there is no question he is becoming one of the more exciting players in the game. At just 22 this year, he will look to show that last season was no fluke. The gifted winger will seek to keep Napoli at the mountaintop in a highly competitive Serie A, where several teams have a chance.