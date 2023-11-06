How to Snap Your Windows on macOS and Windows?

Having an efficient method to divide your work across many windows is essential, as the range of monitor configurations we may choose from keeps expanding every day, and the amount of applications we use on a daily basis keeps up with the additional screen space we’re obtaining. We’ve explained how to accomplish that in Windows 10 and MacOS below.

Windows 10

Step-By-Step Guide for Windows 10 and 11

The techniques listed below are compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11. The only real distinction is that Windows 11 offers more configuration choices for personalized groups and layouts, which are available on Microsoft’s Support website.

To snap windows to a side or corner via mouse:

To arrange a window, click and hold the Title Bar at the top of the window.

To fill the left half of the screen, drag that bar to the left; to fill the right half, drag it to the right.

If you do not want one of the other open windows to take up the remaining half of the screen, click on one of them.

Alternatively, you may occupy a quarter of your screen with the window by dragging it to any of the four corners of your display.

To use this orientation to fill up the remaining empty quarters, you may also click on any other open windows.

To re-maximize a single window, just click and hold it, move its title bar to the upper center of the screen, and release it.

Windows will detect your effort to snap the window in question to a side or corner when it detects the proper location, and you should notice the visual signal of a small, growing blue ring radiating out from your cursor.

This indicates that you should release your mouse button.

To Snap windows to a side or corner via keyboard:

Make sure the window you want to transfer is the current focus by selecting it.

To snap the screen to the left half, hold down the Windows key on your keyboard and hit the left arrow, or the right arrow for the right half.

The window may be moved to the opposite half by touching the opposite arrow twice, however, the first tap returns it to its original position while the Windows key is held down.

Moreover, you may minimize any open window by tapping Windows + down arrow and maximize it by tapping Windows + up arrow.

MacOS

Step-By-Step Guide For MacOS

MacOS Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, or El Capitan may all use these tricks.

relocate the mouse pointer over the green button at the upper-left corner of the window that you wish to resize or relocate.

You have two options: click and hold the button or briefly hover your cursor over it without clicking.

Options to snap-fit the window to the left or right side of the screen will be shown to you. Select the option that you want to use.

To make that window occupy the other half of the screen, click on the other open windows that appear within the half you did not choose.

Move your pointer to the top of the screen and wait for the three buttons located at the top left of it to appear in order to restore either window. After it appears, you can click the green button once again to return the window to its initial position.

Once the two windows of your choosing are open, you can choose how much screen real estate each is permitted to use by clicking and dragging the middle bar. The limitations of the programs being used on MacOS will dictate how large or small a window may grow.