Showtime! Uta no Oujo-san Datte Shitai officially ended in episode 8, and was confirmed to have a 2nd season. The information was first announced in a video published on AnimeFesta’s YouTube channel, shortly after closing its first season.

Currently, there are no further details about when the anime adaptation of Showtime!: Uta no Oneesan datte Shitai or Showtime! Uta no Oujo-san Datte Shitai season 2 will be released. However, the staff confirmed that the sequel will return with two versions of the screening like the first series.

The adult anime began airing in Japan on October 4 along with the screening of Maou Evelogia ni Mi wo Sasage yo which is an adult anime with a yaoi theme from AnimeFesta.

Showtime!: Uta no Oneesan datte Shitai will get a Second Season

The anime series is adapted from mai kirikiri’s manga, titled Showtime! Minami Oujo-san Datte H Shitai. It has been published since 2020, but publisher Shueisha only published in print in September 2021.

Showtime! Uta no Oujo-san Datte Shitai meets Shouji Fujimoto with an idol girl named Minami Takasaki. The girl who lives like a cage because of the demands of a job as an Idol, begins the thread of destiny of her love story through the encounter.

Like most AnimeFesta projects, the first season is available in two versions, where the sensor version is available for the television series while the uncensored version is available on the streaming platform, will also apply to season 2 of the anime.