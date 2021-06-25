Recently, Samsung was granted a patent for a new sliding smartphone with a display that rolls out and extends. The patent can give a glimpse or fair idea about Galaxy Z Roll. Note that the name Galaxy Z Roll has not yet been confirmed. It might also be called Galaxy Z Slide.

Now, according to a LetsGoDigital report, Samsung has filed the patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) back in November 2020 but the company was granted the patent only earlier this month.

As per the report, the supposed Galaxy Z Roll resembles a conventional smartphone with an under-display camera on the front and a triple camera on the rear.

Samsung patent gives an idea about Galaxy Z Roll

The smartphone sports a motorized mechanism under the hood that allows it to slide out and extend the display from one side. It will sport a heart rate monitor on the rear camera module. In the front, it will sport an in display fingerprint scanner, a luminance sensor, and a proximity sensor under the screen

As of now, it is not confirmed whether Samsung is actually working on such a smartphone or is just covering all the bases. As per the look of the patent, it could be one of the prototype designs of what could be the Galaxy Z Roll. Since the rollable device is still in its patent version, it is recommended to digest the news with a pinch of salt because, in the past, we have seen innumerable such patents which never became live at all.