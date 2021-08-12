Samsung might unveil Galaxy Z Slide in its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event

According to the latest news, Samsung is set to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today. Now, a new patent has revealed that Samsung might also unveil a Galaxy Z Slide featuring an extending rollable display at the Unpacked 2022 event.

LetsGoDigital reported that the South Korean tech giant has applied for a new patent in Germany. Recently, Huawei patented a Mate X Rollable featuring an extending display that wraps around the device. Now, it seems Samsung is also working on a similar device. This model will sport a rollable screen that wraps around the handset and its display can also be extended from one side.

The images of the patent give some insight into the device. The smartphone appears to be a regular one from the front. The rear sports a vertically stacked triple camera module on one side and the wrap around curved display covers nearly one half of the other side. Note that the display extends from the non curved side. This raises the total size of the primary screen by about 40 to 50 percent.

A major point of difference between the recently patented Huawei Mate X Rollable and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Slide patent is the support structure of the extending display. The Huawei model uses various magnets to keep the display from bending while the latter uses multiple flexible and elastic carrier films to keep the display taut. As of now, we have no information whether Samsung is really working on such a product or is just covering all the bases. Previously, we have observed many such patents never evolve into a commercial version so we have to wait and see.