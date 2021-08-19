Roku relists Spectrum TV app

According to the latest news, Roku users who were unable to get Charter’s Spectrum TV app through the platform’s channels store can get it once again. The company announced on its blog today that new and existing users can access Spectrum TV on its devices by signing into the app using their Charter broadband credentials. It can also be done by signing up for an account through Roku.

This agreement resolves an ongoing carriage dispute that resulted in Roku pulling the Spectrum TV app from its store in December. The companies have come together to issue a joint statement saying “a mutually beneficial agreement to renew distribution of the Spectrum TV App.”

The companies wrote “As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers.”

Back in December last year, when this happened, users who already had it installed were able to continue using it without any service interruption but new users were not given access. At that time, Spectrum offered a statement saying despite its “best efforts to reach an agreement, Roku has not accepted Spectrum’s offer to continue our contract.” At that time, neither of the companies offered any further details about the agreement.

Notably, Roku has faced similar support disputes in the past with a number of companies including big players. Back in April, Roku pulled YouTube TV from its store and HBO Max didn’t arrive on the Roku platform until December last year.