According to the latest news, after the string of rumours going around, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are each getting HD remasters and they will be released in a package called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

The collection of games is going to come to PC (via the Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation, Xbox, and, more surprisingly, the Nintendo Switch. It will come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. As of now, there is no information about pricing and the expected release timeline.

Rockstar Games will release the Grand Theft Auto trilogy shortly

The company has not even explicitly mentioned what kind of technical improvements were made. No footage was shared as well. The company only said that each of the games has gotten “across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements.” Interestingly, the company chose to take the faithful route for its remasters by leaving “the classic look and feel of the originals” how they were presented on PS2.

If you are someone who grew up with Grand Theft Auto V, you might not have played the earlier versions of the game. This is going to be a great time to jump into the older versions. Technically, it might feel weird to play a Grand Theft Auto game that does not let you swap protagonists but the adventures of Claude in GTA III; Tommy Vercetti in Vice City;and CJ in San Andreas are worth playing.

Rockstar said it will announce more details about the games in the coming weeks. Ahead of the launch, the company will start removing existing versions of each title from digital storefronts. It is supposed to take place from next week onwards.