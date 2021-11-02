Roblox is live again after three days of outage

After an outage began on Thursday, Roblox was back online from Sunday evening. Roblox initially said it was “working hard to get things back to normal” and that it had identified “the root cause as [an] internal system issue.” Last Saturday, Roblox confirmed that its platform was not down due to any “external intrusion”.

A corporate spokesperson said “we believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage with no evidence of an external intrusion. We are in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible. We apologize that our community is unable to be on Roblox during this time.”

In the meanwhile, Roblox players speculated the outage is related to Chipotle promotion in the game. Note that Chipotle is giving away $1 million worth of free burritos on Roblox as part of Halloween. Roblox quickly addressed the same and revealed its issues are not related to the Chipotle promotion. In its Twitter handle, it wrote, “We know that this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.”

However, it was a surprisingly long outage and players were not able to play or access for three whole days. Roblox is mainly popular with kids. A study found more than 50 percent of users of the platform are aged below 13. As per the numbers, more than 40 million people play it daily.