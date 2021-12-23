Revopoint is back with their latest and upgraded version of 3D scanner which has 0.1mm to 0.15mm accurate scanning and printing ability with Binocular IR camera.

Last year, Kickstarter campaigned for Revopoint Pop, the first 3D scanning and printing device. But the model price remained out of reach for general public.

Revopoint took all criticisms from their previous versions and eliminated every possible complaint to develop Revopoint Pop 2.

Revopoint Pop 2 has been designed for higher precision, better color effects and even better and smoother operations. It can easily capture 3D models for 3D Printing, 3D designs and reverse engineering and can do many more.

Some features of Revopoint Pop 2

First of all, the product has been equipped with Binocular micro structured light for more accurate sensing of 0.1mm and 0.15 mm for 3D point cloud distance sensing.

Dual Core control for two Infrared camera on both ends. Micro-projector and RGB camera for sensing true colors and Pop 2 is also equipped with Revopoint Embedded Computing.

Revopoint POP 2 – A Precise 3D Scanner with 0.1mm accuracy

The scanning rate has been kept at 10Hz FPS that is 10 frames fer second. The product has also been equipped with 6 Dof Gyroscope for better spacial positions, improved smoothness and reduced stitching errors.

2in1 special ability of the device which can become compatible with both hand-held operation and static held turntable scanning.

Revopoint Pop 2 is made for Everyone

Revopoint Pop 2 ensures that the product will remain under consumer range. The previous version was certainly unsuitable for consumer market but the upgraded product focuses on bigger consumer base with reasonable price range starting from $419 to $579.

The design of the device is not as complicating as heavy, power demanding and several cabled devices. The portable model of Revopoint Pop 2 is also compatible with laptops and is easy to power as well because of 5000 mAh battery.

In a nutshell, the product will have the ability of changing the entire world of 3D printing technology. The makers will focus in global scale distribution from February 2022 endorsed by kickstarters.

For more details about this product, visit the campaign webpage.