Reign Of The Seven Spellblades is getting an anime adaptation

The editorial department of Dengeki’s publisher has announced the release of the novel Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai Suru a.k.a Reign of the Seven Spellblades will get an anime adaptation for television in the near future. There aren’t additional details regarding the project at present.

“Reign Of The Seven Spellblades” tells the tale of a mysterious world with a dangerous technique, called spells. This mysterious and rare spell is a mystery and only the total end is known to the caster.

Every the spring, students begin their journey to the famous Kimberly School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In awe mixed with confusion rite of passage parade with magical beasts welcomed students at the school.

There among them is Oliver Horn, a mysterious and uncaring individual who transforms into a magnet when he encounters a bizarre character. He saw a girl dressed in strange attire, and was armed with an Japanese sword. At the time of the admissions ceremony, Oliver realizes that not everything is what it appears in Kimberly due to the emergence of mazes, monsters and other dangers put students at risk.

One began with the publication of Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai suru in September of 2018 and continues to publish it through Kadokawa’s Dengenki Bunko. The novel, which is also referred to by the title The Reign of the Seven Spellblades, contains eight volumes and a manga adaptation written by Sakae Esuno as well being a possible anime adaptation.

The details of the show will be revealed in the coming days.