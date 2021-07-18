Leaks of the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone came a few weeks back. Soon after the leak, Realme announced a launch timeline of 21st July 202. Recently, another rumour revealed that there will be another higher-end sibling dubbed Realme GT Explorer Master Edition.

The phone’s model number is RMX3366. Though some specifications of this higher-end variant were already leaked before, a fresh screenshot of the phone’s settings page is disclosing more details.

As per the picture, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition runs on out of the box Android 11 with Realme v2.0 UI on top of it. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and it will have 12 GB of RAM. There is also a virtual RAM feature of up to 3 GB.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition features leaked on Weibo

The handset will support the DC dimming feature. Interestingly, one more leak of Realme GT Explorer Master Edition appeared apart from the Weibo post which revealed the screenshot. In another instance, a render leak from OnLeaks showcases the phone in all its glory confirming the GT Master series’ monikers.

As far as the look is concerned, the device looks identical to the Realme GT Master Edition but it comes with pill-shaped LED lights. Note that the GT Master edition comes with RMX3361 as the model number. It will be a mid-range phone. The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor along with 8 GB of RAM. Other features include a 120 Hz screen, 64 MP triple rear cameras setup, and 4,300 mAh battery.