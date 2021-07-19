Realme files trademark application for MagDart wireless charging technology with EUIPO

According to the latest news, recently, Chinese tech giant Realme has filed for a new trademark application for a ‘MagDart’ technology. It seems MagDart is nothing but Realme’s own version of the wireless fast charging technology like Apple’s MagSafe.

MagSafe was first introduced last year through iPhone 12 series. This charging technology essentially attaches to the back of the device to charge the iPhone through magnets housed under the rear panel of the handset.

Realme has filed the trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). It was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The tipster then went on to leak the name of this upcoming technology.

As far as the description is concerned, it seems it is a new charging solution from the company. As of now, finer details about the charging technology are still unknown. Moreover, the company is yet to make any official announcement regarding this technology.

Note that soon after the revelation by the leaker, MySmartPrice also spotted the MagDart trademark on India’s CGPDTM website so even though we are not hearing anything from the company officially, the charging technology could arrive soon. As of now, we have no choice but to wait and watch what the company does next with this technology.