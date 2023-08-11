Potential replacements for Harry Kane should he leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer

It wouldn’t be a summer transfer window without the talk of Harry Kane potentially leaving Tottenham Hotspur. However, Spurs fans might actually be fearing the worst this time as Bayern Munich are showing serious interest in the England captain and the German giants don’t appear to be giving up on their pursuit despite the difference of opinion when it comes to valuation.

There’s no good time to lose a player of Kane’s ability. But you could argue that Spurs have already held on to his services for longer than they really should have and with a new era about to start under former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, now might be the right time to offload the 29-year-old and start afresh.

With the strong possibility of Kane leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to go off on the hunt for trophies as the north London side aren’t exactly favoured in the Premier League winner oddsonce again, Postecoglou and Daniel Levy might have already put together a shortlist of potential replacements to try and soften the blow.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the options the decision-makers at the North London club could explore should they finally wave goodbye to their talisman.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is a forward that Spurs have been linked with numerous times in the past, as have many other top clubs in Europe, and the Nigerian striker would likely be the first-choice replacement for Tottenham fans should Kane leave this summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season with Napoli last year, scoring 26 times in the Serie A to win the golden boot and help his side lift the Scudetto for the first time since the days of Diego Maradona 33 years ago.

There could be a number of stumbling blocks should Spurs move for Osimhen, however. The first is that the Nigerian has stated that he is happy in Italy and the second being his massive price tag — which has only been inflated thanks to his recent form.

Goncalo Ramos

With Manchester United appearing to turn their attention to Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund as they ramp up their search for a striker in a bid to fix their problems in front of goal, Spurs could swoop in for the signature of Goncalo Ramos.

The 22-year-old made everyone sit up and take notice when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI for Portugal’s round of 16 encounter against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup, scoring a hat-trick and bagging an assist in the 6-1 victory — which was also his first international start.

That wasn’t a flash in the pan for Ramos either. He scored 27 goals and assisted 12 times in 47 appearances at club level for Benfica last season and he would be a much cheaper option than Osimhen.

Randal Kolo Muani

A player Spurs are believed to have already looked at, Randal Kolo Muani could be the prime target on their shortlist of strikers all things considered. He had a fantastic season in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt last year and he is now a regular feature in the France squad.

Kolo Muani only joined the Bundesliga side from Nantes last season, but his 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions in his first year at Frankfurt has led to speculation that he could already be on his way to pastures new.

His massive rise in stock means the German side could demand as much as £90 million for his services and Spurs could have to battle with French giants Paris Saint-Germain — who could lose Kylian Mbappe this summer.