Overlord Season 4 release date announced – Trailer and Visual Released

Today, through the official Twitter account announced the release date of the upcoming anime “Overlord Season 4”. The first visual and trailer also released along with it. The new visual reveals more details about the OverLord Season 4 anime.

This anime is adapted from the eponymous light novel by Maruyama Kugane and so-bin. The Overlord anime is adapted from the eponymous light novel by Kugane Maruyama and so-bin, published since July 2012 by the Japanese publisher Enterbrain. This anime series is available on various platform including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video .

Also, Naoyuki Ito who directs this fourth season as well as the film at the Madhouse animation studio. Yukie Sugawara joins the scripts and Satoshi Tasaki is credited for the character design.

Overlord Season 4 Poster

Overlord Season 4 anime Trailer

Overlord Season 4 Storyplot

After mercilessly assaulting the town of Re-Estize , the Tomb Guardians of Nazarick return to their lord. Now is the time for them to begin their total domination of the world .

As Ainz Ooal Gown continues to grow in power, the Bloody Emperor of a neighboring Kingdom keeps an eye out for Nazarick’s threat. Who will be able to stand in the way of Ainz Ooal Gown , and dare to challenge its supreme authority?

Overlord Season 4 Cast