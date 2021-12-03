Oppo Peacock foldable phone to feature its self-developed Image Signal Processing chip

OPPO will launch a most expected product this month, which will be the brand’s first folding screen mobile phone, code-named “Peacock.”

Today, new reports claim that the alleged Oppo Peacock foldable phone to arrive with its self-developed Image Signal Processing chipset. Oppo’s new image processor will make use of a 50 million pixel IMX766 sensor that has been developed. As a result, the final visual effect should be quite eye-catching.

This morning, the well-known blogger @WHYLAB posted, OPPO has a new phone certified by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the model is “PEUM00”, he said that this may be the previously rumored folding screen phone.

It is reported that OPPO has previously shown a folding screen concept machine. This time, OPPO’s new folding screen is OPPO’s first mass-produced commercial folding screen model. It is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Plus flagship processor.

According to reports, OPPO may name the first folding screen “Find N” and will use an in-folding system. The internal main screen has a high display quality and will support 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

At the same time, Find N may also adopt LTPO screen technology, which can realize the adaptive refresh rate adjustment function of 1-120Hz, which can be switched according to the usage scenario, taking into account the needs of high refresh rate and low power consumption.

Furthermore, when the screen is unfolded to take pictures, OPPO’s new folding screen machine has a small screen preview feature, and the logo is similar to 11 U.