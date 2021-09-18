Oppo announced Android 12 based ColorOS 12

According to the latest news, Oppo has announced ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android based operating system. The update will reach OnePlus phones as well as Oppo’s own phones in China, where OnePlus has used ColorOS.

Recently, the Chinese firm announced that it would be combining the codebase of its OxygenOS with ColorOS as the two companies have already merged several operations.

As far as the look is concerned, the new ColorOS 12 does not look hugely different from its previous version but it makes more use of contrasting colors and white space, with lower information density across many screens. Icons have been subtly redesigned to make more use of depth and texture. Oppo says it has improved more than 300 animations throughout the UI while also making use of an AI engine to reduce lag and stuttering.

ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12. It will come with upgraded privacy tools like a notification in the status bar when apps activate the camera or microphone. Oppo is adding the ability to operate its phones through a Windows 10 or 11 laptop along with some tools in the sidebar that can be swiped in from the edge of the screen, and a strangely familiar 3D avatar feature called Omoji. Yep.

The OS will be first available on a new “Photographer Edition” of Oppo’s excellent Find X3 Pro flagship phone. There will be a limited public beta in China for the Find X3 series and the OnePlus 9 series in October but in November and December, the reach will be expanded.

As of now, Oppo has estimated that more than 110 models will receive the update which translates to around 150 million users worldwide will be able to upgrade to ColorOS 12.