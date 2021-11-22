One Piece ‘Red’ anime film set to be released on August 6th, 2022

The new film from the One Piece franchise, One Piece Film Red, is confirmed to hit several Japanese theatres on August 6, 2022, under the direction of director Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch).

As a director behind the One Piece Film Red project, Taniguchi shared his comments.

“If an old friend of yours invited you to go play, of course, you would answer “Come on”, right? That’s the picture that happened when I decided to get involved in this project after all this time. “

— I want to answer that question in my own way and remember what “ONE PIECE” means to me. This project will be different from the serialization that airs every week, so we wanted to create a “ONE PIECE” that you’ve never seen before. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to ignore previous television and movie serializations. —

—The anime “ONE PIECE” has established such a long history. With that as a basis, and with the help of the screenwriter, Mr Kuroiwa, and the rest of the staff, we hope to discover new possibilities.”

One Piece ‘Red’ anime film Poster

Production Team

Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch) directed the project.

Eiichiro Oda is executive producer.

Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film Gold, One Piece: Heart of Gold, GANTZ: O, live-action Black Butler) as writer and screenwriter

One Piece is a popular manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shounen Jump magazine since July 1997. The franchise has been getting various adaptations to other media, one of which is an anime that aired in October 1999 and was produced by studio Toei Animation.