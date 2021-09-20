Nvidia releases DLSS driver for both Windows 10 and Windows 11

According to the latest news, Nvidia will release a new display driver today. The new driver will add DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support to 28 games. It is certified for both Windows 10 and Windows 11. With the additional 28 DLSS games, a total list will include more than 100 games. It is an important milestone for Nvidia’s AI-based temporal up scaling.

Note that DLSS upscale games from a lower resolution to provide smoother frame rates without a noticeable compromise in image quality. Most new DLSS additions come in courtesy of the Unreal Engine 4 DLSS plugin. Alan Wake Remastered will ship with DLSS support next month and Nvidia has promised a 2X performance boost at 4K.

Every Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU can get over 60fps at max settings in 4K with DLSS. In simple words, cards like RTX 2080 Ti will jump from an average of 70 fps to 120 fps.

Industria will be released on 30th September. It is also going to come with DLSS support. There will also be DLSS support for on Elder Scrolls Online test servers. Interestingly, today’s launch comes with Windows 11 support with optimizations for Alan Wake Remastered, Deathloop, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World, and World War Z: Aftermath.

Eligible users can download Nvidia’s latest driver for both Windows 10 and Windows 11from the company’s official website.