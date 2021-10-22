According to the latest news, Nintendo has delayed its upcoming remaster of the first two Advance Wars games. Initially, the games had been set to release on 3rd December but it will now be released only in the coming spring, which means in the spring of 2022. Last Friday, in a tweet, Nintendo said “The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning.

At E3 2021, Nintendo announced remasters of Advance Wars: Re-Boot Camp and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. At that time, the company said, they are “reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up.” The company went on to release the game’s debut trailer in an E3 gameplay demo.

Nintendo postpones Advance Wars remaster

In recent times, we have seen more delays than we see normally. It seems Advance Wars is just one of many recent game delays that we have seen. Back in September, EA’s Battlefield 2042 was bumped for nearly a month. It was postponed from a 22nd October release to a 19th November release.

In the last week itself, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring was postponed from the scheduled release date of 22nd January to 25th February. Lastly, this week, on Wednesday, CD Projekt Red said that the next generation Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would miss out on their targeted launch timeline.