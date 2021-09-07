Nintendo might bring Game Boy titles to Nintendo Switch Online soon

According to the latest news, Nintendo might be ready to bring its handheld gaming library to the Nintendo Switch soon. According to rumors from the “Nate the Hate” podcast, corroborated by Nintendo Life, Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles will soon join the 100-plus NES and SNES games that it offers via its Switch Online subscription service.

As of now, there is no official word from the company on which titles might arrive. Nintendo has curated its NES and SNES libraries for Switch very slowly and some of them are pretty deep cuts.

Nintendo could ramp up more classic content too. For some time, fans wondered whether Nintendo would continue going down the NES Classic and SNES Classic route. Game Boy’s 30th anniversary came and went without a miniature Game Boy. Nintendo said, “We have nothing to announce on this topic.”

Nintendo might bring Game Boy and Game Boy Color games into Switch online soon. It is to be noted that Switch Online can be subscribed at $4 a month, $20 a year, or $35 a year for a family membership. It will be interesting if Nintendo takes similar actions for some other games too because fans playing current generation games deserve to try out older versions at least in the midst of a global chip shortage.

Nintendo has not announced any timeline of this yet so we have to wait and see how fast the company takes action.