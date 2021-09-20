Nintendo cuts price of original Switch before launching OLED version

Posted by By Mary Woods September 20, 2021

According to the latest news, Nintendo is lowering the price of its base Switch model across Europe ahead of the OLED version’s launch. Nintendo Switch is now priced at €299.99 in Europe. It is down €30 from the previous pricing of €329.99. In the UK, Nintendo has adjusted the base model to £259.99, which is down £20 from the previous pricing of £279.99.

As of now, the new pricing is available in only Nintendo stores but soon, it will be available in retailer stores and in online stores like Amazon.

A Nintendo spokesperson said, “After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.”

The OLED model will be priced at €364.99 in Europe and £309.99 in the UK. The price drop has created a slightly larger price difference between OLED and original models. Note that OLED models come with just a change in terms of screen and not in terms of any other hardware. Nintendo’s OLED Switch will hit sales on 8th October.

