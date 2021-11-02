Netflix employees take action for getting fired during protesting against Dave Chappelle

According to the latest news, two Netflix employees who showed outrage against Dave Chappelle have filed labor charges against the company. A Black trans program manager, B. Pagels-Minor was fired while organizing a walkout. The action has been widely condemned as transphobic. Similarly, Terra Field, a trans software engineer, was suspended after posting a viral tweet thread.

Netflix said it fired Pagels-Minor for leaking confidential information and Field for attending a director level meeting she wasn’t supposed to. Field responded that she and hundreds of other Netflix employees were invited to attend the so called meeting. Now, Netflix employees are joining hands with each other to file unfair labor practice charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. The employees believe Netflix’s actions were designed to stop workers from speaking out.

Attorney Laurie Burgess said “This charge is not just about B. and Terra, and it’s not about Dave. It’s about trying to change the culture and having an impact on others. “The charge is all about collective action. It’s about supporting your coworkers and speaking up for things you care about.” The NLRB investigates all charges it receives so if detects merit in the allegations then it can attempt to secure a settlement or issue a complaint if the settlement attempt fails.

Pagels-Minor is pregnant of 35 weeks and is now about to lose her health insurance. She said “Amidst all the stress, I am trying to take one day at a time and focus on my health. As a high-risk pregnancy, I have to be careful. We don’t even know what our health insurance situation is, and we are scheduled to be in a hospital having a baby in less than 30 days.”

On the other hand, for the time being, Field has applied for a medical leave from Netflix. She has received death threats for her actions. She said “This is what happens with trans people — we’re tolerated as long as we’re quiet, but if we speak up we get harassed. It has been a really stressful few weeks, but I intend to keep fighting for our community.”

A Netflix spokesperson denied retaliating against employees. He said “We recognize the hurt and pain caused to our trans colleagues over the last few weeks. But we want to make clear that Netflix has not taken any action against employees for either speaking up or walking out.”