Need to Know: Information About the Paraquat Parkinson’s Disease Lawsuit

The chemical paraquat has been linked to a number of health concerns, including Parkinson’s disease and lung cancer. This week, a class action lawsuit against the manufacturer of paraquat was certified as ongoing litigation. This means that individuals who may have been adversely affected by paraquat can join together in lawsuits against the company.

What Is Paraquat?

Paraquat is a widely-used herbicide used to kill weeds and other unwanted plants. It is highly toxic to humans and animals and is a known carcinogen. It is classified as a “restricted use” pesticide by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), meaning that only those people and industries who meet certain criteria can legally use it.

How Is Paraquat Used?

Paraquat is applied to fields, where it is sprayed directly onto plants and soil. It is not used on potted plants, flowers, or small trees. After applying Paraquat to a field, it is left to act for a period of time, after which it is rinsed off the plants and soil.

What Are The Health Effects Of Paraquat Exposure?

Paraquat exposure has been linked to a number of health effects, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and reproductive damage. Paraquat exposure is also linked to other health problems, such as skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, eye irritation, and respiratory distress.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can be divided into two categories: motor and non-motor. Motor symptoms are those that affect movement, and include things like tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with balance. Non-motor symptoms are those that don’t directly affect movement but can still be debilitating. These include things like fatigue, pain, anxiety, depression, and trouble sleeping.

How Can I Protect Myself from Exposure to Paraquat?

If you are concerned about your exposure to Paraquat, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself. First, keep away from areas where the herbicide has been sprayed. Second, if you are exposed to the herbicide, wash your skin and hair immediately after exposure. Finally, if you experience any health concerns after being exposed to Paraquat, speak with a doctor.

What Is the Lawsuit About?

The current lawsuit involves Paraquat exposure and its potential effects on people who were exposed to it during their time in the military or in other agricultural-related professions. The lawsuit was filed by veterans who claim that they were exposed to Paraquat while serving in the military during the 1980s and 1990s. They allege that they developed Parkinson’s disease, lung cancer, and other diseases as a result of their exposure to Paraquat.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2003 and was consolidated with another lawsuit brought by people who were exposed to the same herbicide while serving in the military during the 1980s and 1990s. The two lawsuits were consolidated into one class action lawsuit that was filed in 2005. The plaintiffs alleged that they developed Parkinson’s disease, lung cancer, and other diseases as a result of their exposure to Paraquat. The lawsuit alleged that the manufacturer of Paraquat knew of its harmful effects but failed to warn the public about these effects.

Other Illnesses Associated With Paraquat Poisoning

Paraquat is also known to be a toxicant that can cause other health problems. It has been linked to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes, and respiratory distress. In addition, it can also cause liver damage and damage to the nervous system.

Who is Involved in the Lawsuit?

Paraquat Exposure: More than 6,000 people are involved in the lawsuit. These include veterans who were exposed to Paraquat while serving in the military during the 1980s and 1990s. They also include individuals who were exposed to Paraquat while working in agriculture during the same period of time.

Parkinson’s Disease: More than 1,000 veterans are involved in this particular lawsuit. They claim that they developed Parkinson’s disease as a result of their exposure to Paraquat while serving in the military during the 1980s and 1990s. They allege that they developed Parkinson’s disease shortly after being exposed to Paraquat or shortly after leaving military service.

Hiring A Personal Injury Attorney

If you have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or other illnesses as a result of your exposure to Paraquat, you may be entitled to compensation for your medical bills, lost wages, and other damages. If you are interested in learning more about your rights or if you have been injured by Paraquat exposure and are looking for legal assistance with your case, contact an experienced personal injury attorney today. A personal injury attorney can help you get all the compensation you deserve for your losses in this case.

