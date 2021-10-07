Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming is now powered by new Xbox Series X hardware

According to the latest news, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service (xCloud) is now fully powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware. Recently, Microsoft told it completed the upgrade. The upgrade improves both frame rates and game load times for players streaming Xbox games over the web.

Microsoft has moved Xbox Cloud Gaming to 1080p and 60fps streams in recent months but still, it is yet to unlock the full potential of custom Xbox Series X hardware to deliver 4K streams. However, it is not clear when this will be available.

As of now, Microsoft is working on a dedicated Xbox app for TVs that will allow Xbox players to stream games without a console. It means the user will be able to plug the standalone streaming devices into a TV or a monitor and enjoy.

Xbox Cloud Gaming also started off as a way to play games on mobile devices but only with its upcoming integration into the Xbox dashboard and TVs. Microsoft is also integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming into its new Xbox web store. Microsoft also said it has plans to bring its xCloud technology to Facebook Gaming.

Recently, the company expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming to Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan after completing its custom Xbox Series X hardware upgrade. Now, the xCloud tech by Microsoft is available in as many as 26 countries. Previously, Microsoft hinted at “new subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass” so we might see additional tiers soon.