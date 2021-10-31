According to the latest news, Meta has announced that the studio behind the VR workout game Supernatural, Within will be joining the company. Within will continue to work on the popular fitness app and will also help Meta’s Reality Labs to “enhance future hardware to support VR fitness apps.”

Frankly, Meta scooping up Within is not surprising because, in the last couple of years, Meta has acquired a good number of VR studios including the likes of Lone Echo devs Ready at Dawn, the team behind Beat Saber.

Meta acquires Within after Facebook touts VR fitness

Given Meta’s focus on its headsets as workout tools, it tracks what Facebook does. Therefore, Meta wants to add a popular VR fitness game to its roster soon. According to the company’s site, Supernaturalis Within’s flagship app which hosted some VR experiences like the Mr. RobotVR episode executive produced by Within founder Chris Milk in 2016.

It seems a streaming tech and library of content will be a great idea for a company trying to build a metaverse.