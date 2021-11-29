MediaTek’s Dimensity 7000 specs leaked ahead of launch

Recently, MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9000 chipset and for its launch, they scheduled an event on 16th December in China. Now it seems the company is working on another chipset, “Dimensity 7000”.

The Dimensity 9000 is based on TSMC’s 4nm technology and ARMv9 architecture, with a high-performance Cortex-X2 mega-core, three Cortex-a710 big cores (2.85GHz), and four Cortex-A510 energy-saving cores, and can handle up to 7500 LPDDR5X memory at up to 7500 Mbps.

The Dimensity 9000’s image signal processor is a very efficient flagship 18bit HDR-ISP system with a processing speed of 9 billion pixels per second, capable of simultaneously recording HDR video from three cameras (supporting 320 million pixels). The Dimensity 9000 boasts an embedded Mali-G710 deca-core GPU and a mobile-friendly LightChase SDK package that can handle 180 Hz high refresh FHD+ resolution displays with ease.

Furthermore, MediaTek Dimensity 7000 is also in the works, and its release on this occasion cannot be excluded out. MediaTek Dimensity 7000 specs were also released today by Digital Chat Station. The SoC is expected to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 mobile platform.

According to leaks, the latest prototype is built on the TSMC 5nm process, has four 2.75GHz A78 cores and four 2.0GHz A55 cores, and uses the Mali-G510 MC6 GPU and ARM’s new architecture.