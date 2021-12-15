We got new details about the upcoming movie named, Suzume no Tojimari (Sparrow’s Door Closure) and its release date thanks to the unveiling of an official website for the project on Wednesday.

This is a brand new anime movie directed by Makoto Shinkai, well known for his work on Your Name (Kimi no na wa) and Children of Time (Tenki no Ko).

For the event, a first movie poster and the film case were also released!

Thus, the idea is realised by Makoto Shinkai at the animation firm CoMix Wave Films. He also signs both the script and the original narrative. The character design is credited to Masayoshi Tanaka. The artistic director is Takumi Tanji, while the animation director is Kenichi Tsuchiya.

The release date of the movie Suzume no Tojimari is scheduled to release in 2022 in Japan. We don’t have any details on specific release dates.

Makoto Shinkai‘s Suzume no Tojimari movie poster

Suzume no Tojimari Plot

Suzume, an uneventful 17-year-old girl from a small town in Kyushu, meets a traveler who explains to her that she is looking for a mysterious abandoned door in the mountains.

Puzzled but intrigued , Suzume decides to go with him to explore ancient ruins, to look for the object at his side.

On the spot, the duo discovers an old door which stands alone in the middle of the rubble, as if it had been spared by the collapse of the place.

As if drawn to something, Suzume reaches for the door and something unexpected happens. All over Japan, several doors open one after the other and release a mysterious evil wherever they are.

In order to protect this world, Suzume embarks on a long journey, determined to close all the paths that have been opened.

More details on S uzume no Tojimari anime movie will be available soon. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.