LG unveils its first UltraGear gaming laptop with RTX 3080 GPU & more

The CES 2022 Innovation Award winning Laptop is set to release as LG unveils their first ever gaming laptop “UltraGear 17G90Q” with sleek design and heavy specifications.

LG has recently released announced their products in TVs and Car displays. Now, the company plans to shift their focus and bring their first ever UltraGear gaming laptop.

LG has won the award of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022 for providing a sleek and portable design to their laptop. The gaming laptop will weigh 2.64 kgs and ultra-thin model.

The company has equipped the laptop with 93 Watts hour battery and 17.3 inches screen. LG managed to provide such massive screen and heavy battery, a gift of engineering from their side.

Physical Specifications of LG UltraGear 17G90Q

LG UltraGear 17G90Q comes with 17.3 inches screen and have IPS LCD panel which will support 300 Hz refresh rate for heavy gaming with 1ms response time.

With an Aspect Ratio of 16:9 and screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, LG has provided support for 99% sRGB. The keyboard lights will bring a different experience for the users as they can assign various colors to their respective keys.

In terms of ports, LG has provided two Thunderbolt 4-supported USB-C ports, two USB-A ports. A DC-in port, HDMI connector, RJ45 port, and a 4-pole headset jack has also been provided.

2 Way Speaker system which will support DTS:X Ultra audio has been provided along with FHD front camera, dual mic setup and finger print sensor power button.

Internal features of LG UltraGear 17G90Q

A WiFi 6E enabled Intel Killer wireless system for smooth experience in online gaming. LG has packed the laptop with latest 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake H-Series processor.

To ensure high performance, the CPU is paired along with Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU for heavy graphics intensive tasks on the Laptop. The UltraGear laptop will has 32GB DDR4 RAM with M.2 Dual SSD setup which is expandable upto 1 TB.

LG has not yet revealed the price of the laptop yet. And in terms of distribution, LG will plan to launch first for US and South Korea based customers. Then, the company will expand their distribution in global scale.