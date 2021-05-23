News from Bundesliga as Robert Lewandowski scored 41 goals and leaded Gerd Muller’s record of Most goals in a Bundesliga season.

32-year-old striker from Warsaw, has established a new Bundesliga record by scoring his 41st goal of the season, surpassing Gerd Müller’s mark set in 1971-2.

Robert Lewandowski has certainly been an eye of several German fans. He has proved himself for Borussia Dortmund as well as for Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker has definitely won the heart of Bayern Munich fans, after his recent landmark in Bundesliga.

Lewandowski, the Poland striker ruling German League

Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Muller’s record

The Polish striker has certainly taken a major lead in the European Golden Boot race. With 40 goals scored this season in Bundesliga, the FIFA BEST player will surely earn the Golden Shoe this time.

This season, Robert Lewandowski played 28 games to reach the 40th goal tally in Bundesliga. He has scored 5 goals in UCL as well.

Bayern Munich will play their last League game against Augsburg on Saturday, 22nd May. Lewandowski will surely look to overtake Muller for his new record in Bundesliga.

Lewandowski, All-Time Highest Goalscorer in Bundesliga

Gerd Muller certainly leads the list with 365 Goals from 427 matches. The legendary player has broken several records in the Bayern Munich shirt. At the last available moment, Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga goal scoring record with his 41st goal of the season.

He mentioned that, “I want to dedicate this goal to my mother, it’s her birthday today!” during an interview.