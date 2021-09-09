More than a year after getting unveiled, Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is going to get a sequel. The Chromebook Duet 5 is a budget oriented Duet with a higher price, a better processor, and a 13.3 inches OLED screen.

According to Lenovo, Duet 5 is going to be the first of multiple additions to the Duet line. The company will continue selling the 10.1 inches Duet. The new OLED display covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. As per the company, it will emit “70 percent less blue light” than an LCD panel. OLED has long been a luxury signifier in the PC space and with a starting price of $429.99, the Duet 5 will undoubtedly be one of the most affordable laptops ever.

Lenovo will launch Chromebook Duet 5 soon

The Chromebook Duet 5 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform which is announced in May. This chip is designed for entry level laptops and it recently appeared on Samsung’s $349 Galaxy Book Go. Users have found it a bit slow but they also noted that Chrome OS is less demanding to run than Windows.

The detachable form factor is associated with Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices and has appeared on a variety of laptop lines this year. The Duet 5 is heavier than the smaller Duet models sold by other companies and it is also significantly more expensive. It is to be noted that Lenovo’s predecessor Duet came at $279 and was much lighter itself.

Reviewers are not happy with Lenovo’s choice of screen as they believe the chosen screen for this model is more power hungry than existing screens so there is a question about battery performance. However, despite all these, it can be considered a value buy. Chromebook Duet 5 will be launched in October this year.