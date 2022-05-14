Laura Lee Net Worth: Her Early Life, Career, Personal Life, And Much More!!

Laura Lee is a Los Angeles-based American YouTuber. According to estimates, she has a net worth of $1.8 million. Besides her regular vlogging account on YouTube, she keeps another one. For all things beauty-related, she has a YouTube channel. Makeup tutorials, reviews, how-to videos and even sketching are among her many talents.

Laura Ann Lee is most known for her makeup tutorial videos. For her followers, she decided to educate them instead of depending on others to tell her how lovely she is. An enormous fan base has grown up around YouTubers because of this.

In addition, her advice on how to look your best helped her land a lucrative career. Read on to learn more about Laura Lee’s personal life. It’s all here at your convenience.

The first several years of life

She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on September 1st, 1988. Her dreams of a career as a glamour model in the entertainment industry eventually led her to Los Angeles, California. Her elder siblings include a brother and a sister. Her full name is Laura Ann Lee…

“Larlar” was her nickname when she was little. She’s posted pictures of her and her mum in honor of Mother’s Day in 2020. Her niece, Eryn Weaver, is a well-known YouTuber as well.

She attended Evangel Christian Academy in New Jersey for her high school studies. Before she became popular on YouTube, she was an Alabama dermatologist’s assistant. Although this isn’t her first time working in child care, she does have some experience in the sector. Laura is a native of the United States of America.

Net Worth

When Lee first started out, he relied only on advertisement revenue. When she developed a subscriber base of several hundred thousand individuals, brands were interested in teaming up with her.

There are many more well-funded brands in the beauty industry than she is, like Too Faced, Violet Vos, Mac, and Benefits Cosmetics. We’ll get to Diff Eyewear, Boxycharm, and Ulta Beauty later, but they were all mentioned.

Apart from Lee’s rise in the industry, she was also busy with her own projects. She has her own collection of lipsticks and eyeliner palettes, as well as her own company. A few of the products you’ll discover on her website are Cat’s Pajamas and Nudie Patootie, a type of eye makeup.

To help Laura Lee’s financial situation in the meanwhile, you can buy some of her artwork.

Laura Lee has a sizable cash reserve of $1.8 million.

Career

Laura Ann Lee began her career as a medical assistant for a dermatologist in Alabama. She worked as a preschool teacher before starting her YouTube career.

On her YouTube channel, Laura Lee, she has 4.7 million subscribers and 460 million views as of June 2018. Makeup tutorials, life hacks, product reviews, and other dazzling instructions can be found on her YouTube channel.

One of her most popular videos, “15 Back to School Heatless Hairstyles,” has garnered over 14 million views in only two years.

Her YouTube videos, ’15 Heatless Back to School hairdos for Short Hair; Truth or Daring?’ have been seen more than one million times. Is this insane?’ ‘Full Face of Uyta Clearance Makeup; I was Shocked!’ was another comment.

As of June 2018, Laura Lee Vlogs had 400k subscribers and 9 million views on YouTube, making it her second most popular channel. She posts videos on this channel about whatever she feels like talking about at the moment.

Laura Lee Los Angeles, her own make-up company, published her first eye shadow palette, ‘Cat’s Pajamas,’ in October 2017. In September 2017, she appeared on “Today” to promote her band.

She usually collaborates with different cosmetics firms for her videos. In 2016, she collaborated on an eye makeup palette with ‘Too Faced’ and Violet Voss.

It was in April 2017 that she teamed with MAC Cosmetics to create her own lipstick shade. Also in the same year, she collaborated with Benefit Cosmetics on the Benefit Island Collection. Laura partnered up with fellow YouTuber Yasmin Torres for her ‘No Mirror Makeup Challenge with BeautyyBird’ video.

Relationship

Laura Lee is a devout Christian woman who is happily married. After Tyler Williams proposed to her on February 28th of that year, they were married the following day. Los Angeles is where she and her husband presently reside. When it comes to her personal life, she has a dedicated shoe room.

In a similar spirit, her YouTube and Instagram posts usually included photographs of her husband. Meet My Wife’ is the name of the video in which she introduces her spouse. They recently tied the knot and are relishing married life. However, they do not have any children at this time.