Keke Palmer Asserts that Taylor Swift ‘did It’ as A ‘skilled Writer’: Her Pen Is Poisonous!

It’s great to have Keke Palmer as a friend!

Taylor Swift received great praise from the Nope star in a recent edition of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, who praised the pop superstar’s songwriting abilities and smash singles.

“It’s Taylor Swift. Baby, she’s done it. Palmer, 29, remarked, “She did it.” “When everyone counted her out, I mean, whether or not you listen to her music, mama is a talented writer.” Let us be clear: her pen is lethal. Her pen is poisonous, honey.”

Swift, 33, had the actress, singer, and TV personality hooked from the start with the publication of her third song “Our Song,” which debuted on Swift’s self-titled debut album in 2006.

“Mama had me at, you know, ‘Our song is the slamming screen door,'” Palmer remarked, performing the chorus of the tune. “You know what I mean? She had me there.” And then I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m not, I don’t listen to it,’ and I kind of got off. That was back when I was an adolescent.”

Despite this, Palmer stated that she found Swift’s latest successes “Anti-Hero” and “The Man” attractive and had returned to being a full-time admirer.

“I was just listening to ‘Anti-Hero.'” And her saying, ‘If I was a man, I’d be the man,'” Palmer stated. “She’s still developing and shutting down s—.” As a result, she did it.”

Swift, who is presently on her sold-out Eras Tour, released her 10th studio album Midnights in October and is preparing to release the re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7.

Palmer and she previously had a beautiful Instagram exchange after Palmer posted a video of herself singing along to the Ice Spice remix of “Karma” in her car.

“I’m going to miss Swift’s lyricism forever.” The former Good Morning America presenter captioned the photo, “It’s always some fluffy vibes with weighted ass sentiment!”

Swift then said, “Omg I love you so much.”

In a video for W Magazine, Palmer also revealed that “Our Song” is her favorite single by the Grammy winner.

The singer, who gave birth to her first child, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, with partner Darius Jackson in February, released her new album Big Boss in May, along with a self-written accompanying video that depicts her experience in the music industry.

When the record and film were released, the diva spoke to PEOPLE about their development, stating she hoped it would shine a light on sexual harassment in the music industry.

“It’s almost as if, to connect it to breastfeeding, it’s as if breastfeeding is a natural thing, but getting into it isn’t.” That, I believe, is what it’s like to be an artist. I’m gifted; I can sing, perform, and do everything else, but knowing how to display that to the public is an art in and of itself.

“My experience with labels taught me that I had to figure it out on my own because they couldn’t really help me with it,” she explained. “It was definitely a learning process, but to create something from the ground up and then watch it flourish and grow is just a magnificent feeling and experience.”