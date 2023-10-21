Katie Price pregnant again: A Bundle of Joy on the Way!

“Katie” Price (born Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis “Katie” Infield; 22 May 1978 is a famous English media personality and model. Using the alias Jordan, she became a familiar face on Page 3 of the British tabloid The Sun in the late 1990s, when she was featured for her glamor modeling work.

Price competed in the 2004 edition of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and finished second in the 2005 competition to determine the United Kingdom’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. She and her then-husband, Peter Andre, released their first studio album, A Whole New World, in 2006. Price won the fifteenth season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and appeared on the ninth season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2009. Jordan (2002–2005), Katie & Peter (2004–2009), What Katie Did Next (2009–2010), Signed by Katie Price (2011–2012), and Katie Price: My Crazy Life (2017–2019) are just a few of the reality shows in which she has acted as the lead celebrity. In 2023, she started hosting the podcast The Katie Price Show, which was made available via various digital distribution channels.

In addition to her eleven novels and two children’s book series, Price has published six autobiographies. Her Angel books were the most popular sellers on The Sunday Times list.

Is Katie Price Expecting Her Sixth Baby?

Yes, Katie Price is pregnant again. The pictures she posted to Instagram of herself caressing her stomach and thanking her boyfriend for being “part of me” seem to reveal that she is expecting her sixth child.

Price, 42, posted the images to Instagram on Thursday, showing her seated in the front passenger seat of a car with one hand on her stomach.

The ex-model is seen grinning and sitting in the same position in another snap.

Price wrote in the caption, “Happy and healthy,” which many saw as a clue that she and her partner Carl Woods are expecting their first child together. It’s the greatest feeling in the world, and I’m so grateful to have @carljwoods in my life. “

On his Instagram Stories, Woods posted an identical image with a heart symbol.

Fans are overjoyed that Price will be expanding her family with another kid, and many have taken to Instagram to express their joy at the purported pregnancy announcement.

Is She Already a Mother of Five Kids?

Katie has five kids: Harvey, 20, with ex-husband Dwight Yorke; Junior, 17, and Princess, 15 with ex-husband Peter Andre; and Jett, 9, and Bunny, 8, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Success in having a kid via surrogate would put her in the company of US reality stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

An insider has revealed, “Katie is ecstatic to be starting this new chapter of her life.” She adores children and has long expressed a desire to start a family of her own.

She had trouble getting pregnant with both Bunny and Jett, and she had a hard time conceiving Carl’s child a year ago.

A Glance at Her Dating History