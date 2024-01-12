Is Scott Laughton Gay? Shockwaves in the NHL Community

Scott Laughton, the accomplished Canadian professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Philadelphia Flyers, has recently found himself at the center of speculation surrounding his sexual orientation. In the wake of the Flyers’ annual Pride game, where Laughton proudly served as a You Can Play ambassador, rumors began to circulate about his personal life. In this article, we delve into the discourse, examine Laughton’s public statements and actions, and uncover the truth about his sexual orientation.

Dispelling Rumors: Is he Really Gay?

Contrary to recent speculations, Scott Laughton is not gay. The buzz around his sexual orientation gained momentum after the Flyers’ Pride Night, during which he boldly declared his intention to use the prohibited Pride tape during the game. As reported by Charlie O’Connor of PHLY Sports, Laughton expressed, “You will almost certainly observe me that evening with the Pride Tape playing,” emphasizing his support for LGBTQ+ causes.

Symbolic Gestures and Genuine Commitment

While Laughton’s use of the Pride tape during the game fueled speculation, his commitment to LGBTQ+ causes goes beyond symbolic gestures. In 2022, he co-founded the Flyers’ Pride Initiative alongside former teammate James van Riemsdyk, showcasing a genuine dedication to fostering inclusivity in the world of hockey. Additionally, he joined the Alphabet Sports Collective, an organization focused on eradicating homophobia and transphobia in the sport.

A Voice for Diversity

In a June 2023 interview with Chris Lomon of the NHLPA, Laughton highlighted the importance of diversity in hockey. He stated, “I think people should be welcome to play the game of hockey. It doesn’t matter who you love, the color of your skin, or what your background is.” This emphasis on inclusivity underscores his role not only as a player but as an advocate for a more diverse and accepting hockey community.

The Personal Side

Addressing the speculation surrounding his sexual orientation, it is unequivocally confirmed that Scott Laughton is in a committed heterosexual union with his spouse. Despite being a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, his private life revolves around a dedicated partnership with Chloe Abby. The couple officially tied the knot in July 2022, with a ceremonial celebration in Haddonfield.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rumors surrounding Scott Laughton’s sexual orientation have been debunked. The article sheds light on his genuine commitment to LGBTQ+ causes, both in symbolic gestures and tangible initiatives. By co-founding the Flyers’ Pride Initiative and actively participating in organizations like the Alphabet Sports Collective, Laughton demonstrates his dedication to creating a more inclusive hockey community. As he continues to excel on the ice and advocate for diversity, Scott Laughton’s legacy goes beyond the rink, making a positive impact on and off the hockey arena.