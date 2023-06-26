Is Kenny Omega Gay? Unraveling the Mystery of His Sexuality!

Few names in the fast-paced world of professional wrestling have attracted as much attention and admiration as Kenny Omega. Omega has become a global celebrity due to his remarkable in-ring skills and appealing persona. However, despite the excitement and admiration, several fans have pondered about this enigmatic wrestler’s personal life. This article delves into a topic that has sparked many people’s interest: Is Kenny Omega gay?

Is Kenny Omega Gay?

So, Kenny Omega is gay? No! The former IWGP Heavyweight champ is not gay. His connection with Kota Ibushi is solid, and their reunion leads everyone to believe they are gay. In reality, Kenny Omega is not gay. In fact, he had affairs with several of his AEW coworkers. He dated Hikaru Shida, the former AEW Women’s World Champion. There was also talk about his dating Riho. So it’s safe to assume Kenny Omega’s sexual orientation is straight.

Related: Is Gracie McGraw Gay? Unraveling the Personal Life of Gracie McGraw!

Who Is Kenny Omega’s Girlfriend?

According to numerous online sources, Kenny Omega is unmarried. There is no information regarding his dating life. He appears to keep his personal life very quiet. In 2016, Smith claimed that he was too focused on his professional wrestling career to think about his personal life.

According to our information, the Canadian wrestler, who is 39 years old, is presumably single at this point. Kenny Omega keeps a low profile and avoids discussing his personal life. Although Kenny does not appear to be seeing anyone openly, he could be seeing someone behind the scenes whose name is unknown.

Tyson Smith’s Professional Career

Related: Is ‘Modern Family’ Star Nolan Gould Gay? Unveiling the Truth!

Omega made his professional wrestling debut in 2001, with the Winnipeg-based promotion Premier Championship Wrestling (PCW). He was the PCW Heavyweight Champion in 2003 and 2004, as well as the PCW Tag Team Champion in 2004. He challenged Petey Williams for the TNA X Division Championship on October 17 during the National Wrestling Alliance’s 56th Anniversary Show but was defeated.

Following that, on June 2, he defeated Nate Hardy, Chris Sabin, and Amazing Red to win an eight-man tournament, the Premier Cup, and the NWA Canada X-Division Championship. Omega was invited to a week-long tryout by World Wrestling Entertainment after losing to Keith Walker in a bout for Harley Race’s outfit World League Wrestling in September 2005. (WWE