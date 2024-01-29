Is Brittany Mahomes Pregnant? The Internet Can’t Stop Speculating

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have been a dynamic duo since their college days, and their love story has blossomed over the years. The couple tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, in February 2021. In May of the same year, they announced Brittany’s second pregnancy, leading to the birth of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in November 2022. Currently, the family of four is happily navigating the joys of parenthood.

Reports surfaced, suggesting that Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, might be expecting their third child. However, the couple took to Instagram to address these rumors, setting the record straight that they are not planning to expand their family at the moment.

Addressing the Rumors: Is she pregnant?

Amidst recent rumors sparked by an Instagram post, Brittany Mahomes took to social media to address speculations about a potential third pregnancy. During an Instagram Q&A session, she responded to a fan’s inquiry, categorically stating that there is no truth to the rumors. The Mahomes family seems content with their current family dynamic, enjoying their time together and managing the responsibilities of parenthood while navigating the spotlight of Patrick’s successful NFL career.

Brittany Mahomes’ Recent Collaboration

Adding to the recent speculation was Brittany’s collaboration with pharmaceutical company Kaléo to promote the Auvi-q allergy injector for infants. This partnership followed a health scare involving Bronze’s allergic reaction to peanuts in August. While Brittany shared the importance of raising awareness about severe food allergies, some social media users misinterpreted the content, fueling pregnancy rumors.

Setting the Record Straight

Despite the momentary confusion caused by the Instagram post, Brittany clarified that her son was holding the Auvi-q epinephrine injector, not a pregnancy test. She emphasized the importance of educating others about severe food allergies in young children and expressed excitement about partnering with @auvi_q to spread awareness and safety.

Future Family Plans

While Patrick Mahomes has previously expressed a desire to expand their family further, he confirmed during a February 2023 interview that they are not planning to do so just yet. The NFL star acknowledged the joy of having a girl and a boy and mentioned that he wants to let his children grow up before considering adding to the family.

Conclusion

In the world of social media and constant scrutiny, it’s essential to separate fact from fiction. The Mahomes family has clarified that the recent pregnancy rumors are unfounded, and they are enjoying their time as a family of four. As they continue to navigate the spotlight of Patrick’s successful NFL career, the Mahomes’ commitment to their children’s safety and happiness remains their top priority.