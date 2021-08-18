iOS 15 beta update fixes address bar issue in Safari

According to the latest news, Apple has updated Safari’s design in the latest iOS 15 beta (Developer Beta 6). With the latest update, the address bar looks and acts more like what users are used to. Safari’s redesign on iPhones has been controversial since its first announcements but now it seems Apple has shifted its focus once again onto it.

MacStories founder and podcaster Federico Viticci has posted screenshots of the new changes in design on Twitter. If the user chooses to have the address bar on the bottom, it sits above a row of controls, including back and forward buttons, a share button, and the tab button. On the other hand, if the user chooses the option to have the address bar at the top, Safari will look similar to its appearance on iOS 14.

Apple has been introducing small tweaking into Safari’s new design since it made its debut in the first beta. However, this incremental series of updates have failed to appease users demanding a return to a more traditional design. The new address bar update will users who thought its new place at the bottom was a good one as well as those who prefer to have it at the top.

Note that Apple has not yet changed anything in the iPad version of Safari. For iPads, some time ago, with beta 4 update, Apple introduced an option that let you go back to more or less a traditional design. It seems, that particular update was sufficient enough for users who wished to return to the traditional design.