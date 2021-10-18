International Space Station got after a Russian craft fired unexpectedly

After a test firing of thrusters on Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft continued longer than expected, the International Space Station was unexpectedly tilted on Friday. This is first reported by the New York Times.

According to a statement from Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, the personnel aboard the ISS were never in danger as ground teams for both NASA and Roscosmos were able to regain control of the station about 30 minutes after it lost positioning control. As per records, positioning control was lost around 5:13 AM ET.

However, it should be noted that this is the second such incident within the past year. The incident started when cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky was testing the engines aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft that is docked with the station. A NASA spokesperson said the Soyuz thruster firing unexpectedly continued past the time when the engine test was supposed to end.

According to NASA, back in July, thrusters on Russia’s Nauka module fired “uncontrollably,” reorienting the ISS by about 45 degrees and it took around an hour to regain control.

A Russian film crew that went up to the ISS on 5th October for a movie shoot is supposed to return to Earth early Sunday. This incident delayed some of the movie’s filming schedule.