Previously, some people managed to secure early purchases of a couple of Core i9-12900K CPUs but even now, we don’t have any detailed information about Intel’s upcoming line of Alder Lake chips. According to the latest news, recently, a sale page has popped up on Micro Center that suggests the chips will be available for $669.99 when they launch on 4th November.

Intel Alder Lake Core i9 chipset leaks online with expected price and specification sheet

The sale page also reveals the spec sheet of the chip. As per the page, it will have a 3.2 GHz operating frequency that is capable of delivering up to 5.2 GHz in Turbo Mode with the help of 16 cores and 30 MB of L3 cache. The chip will support DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen 5, and the Intel Z690 chipset motherboards. It is to be noted that all these are set to launch at the same time.

Back in August, during its Architecture Day 2021 event, Intel promised Alder Lake chips with 16 cores using eight performance cores and eight efficient ones.

So far, this leak has lined up with the top end promises made by the company at the event such as 24 concurrent threads support and 125 W thermal power.