Iliza Shlesinger Pregnant: Comedian’s Baby Shower Plans—You Won’t Believe the Theme

Iliza Shlesinger has made a significant impact in the world of comedy and entertainment. At 40 years old, she continues to inspire women and girls worldwide through her versatile talents and empowering messages. A graduate of Emerson College, Iliza rose to prominence in 2008 when she won NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Since then, she has worn various hats—comedian, actress, television host, screenwriter, and executive producer. Iliza’s ability to connect with audiences on a personal level has been a key factor in her success.

The comedy world is buzzing with excitement as Iliza Shlesinger, the renowned actress, comedian, and multifaceted entertainer, prepares to welcome her second child. In a heartwarming Instagram video, Iliza shared the news of her pregnancy, revealing that she and her husband, Noah Galuten, are expecting a baby boy in February. Join us as we explore the joyous occasion and take a closer look at the life and career of this talented and influential performer.

Iliza Shlesinger’s Pregnancy

Yes, it’s official—Iliza Shlesinger is pregnant with her second child. The comedian, known for her sharp wit and observational humor, announced the news during a gender reveal celebration, surprising a couple in a delightful Instagram video. The baby boy, due in February, will join the family that includes Iliza, Noah, and their firstborn daughter, Sierra Mae, born in January 2022.

In the video, Iliza not only shared her exciting news but also took the opportunity to advocate for responsible celebrations, especially in the context of gender reveal parties. She emphasized the simplicity of celebrating the impending arrival of a baby without extravagant gestures, highlighting the importance of environmental consciousness.

Marriage and Family

Iliza Shlesinger is happily married to chef Noah Galuten. The couple tied the knot on May 12, 2018, in a Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles. Their love story began on an online dating app in 2016, leading to an engagement in December 2017 and a joyful wedding five months later. Iliza has often expressed her gratitude for having Noah as her “best friend” and considers herself “so lucky” to have him in her life. Noah Galuten, a chef and cookbook author, co-founded The Naughty Galuten Brothers, a Los Angeles-based catering company. Additionally, he has his own line of hot sauce called Galuten’s Hot Sauce.

Iliza Shlesinger’s Career

Iliza’s career took a significant leap forward with her victory on Last Comic Standing in 2008. Her debut comedy album, “Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint,” released in 2013, garnered critical acclaim. Subsequent stand-up specials on Netflix, including “Freezing Hot” (2015), “Confirmed Kills” (2016), and “Elder Millennial” (2018), solidified her reputation as a leading female comedian.

Beyond stand-up, Iliza has showcased her acting skills in films like “Paradise” (2013) and “Instant Family” (2018). Her television journey includes hosting the talk show “Truth & Iliza,” which premiered on Freeform in 2017. Iliza’s literary prowess shines through in her book, “Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity,” released in 2017. This collection of essays explores the female experience with humor and insight, reflecting Iliza’s ability to connect with her audience on a deeper level.

Conclusion

As Iliza Shlesinger eagerly anticipates the arrival of her second child, her fans and followers are equally excited to witness this new chapter in her life. Iliza’s remarkable career, coupled with her candid and relatable humor, continues to make her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Here’s to Iliza, her growing family, and the laughter she brings to audiences worldwide!