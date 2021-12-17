Huawei Smart glasses with replaceable lenses set to launch on 23 December

After Smart phones and Smart watches, Huawei releases teaser of their flagship Smart glasses with replaceable Lens which will be powered by HarmonyOS.

Huawei already has launched two generations of smart glasses in collaboration with Spectacles making company, Gentle Monster.

Huawei x Gentle Monster Eye wear released two versions last year which had in-built Bluetooth and 128 diaphragm speakers with inverse sound wave speakers for better privacy in terms of the users.

Now, Huawei comes up with their own technology for the new Gen Smart glasses.

Huawei Smart glasses with replaceable lenses

Features of Huawei Smart Glasses

Some company present Augmented Reality Glasses, and some present glasses with Cameras. Huawei has planned to combine all in their latest product releasing on December 23rd.

The Chinese tech giant will provide Bone conductive in-built speakers into the temples of the eyewear. Huawei smart glasses will have an embedded version of the HarmonyOS, for the purpose of enabling voice command and can also integrate with other HarmonyOS powered devices.

The eyewear will have the option to change lens as well. With a magnetic strip on the smart glass, the users will be able to change lens according to their preference of using it as reading glass or a sunglass.

Upcoming Era of Smart glasses

The announcement from Huawei comes right after Oppo announce their product, Oppo Air glass.

In future, we can certainly assume that the technical giants will come up with technologies like infusing with smart displays in the smart glasses.

The product from Huawei will be released along with Huawei P50 Pocket smart phone with foldable display and Huawei Watch D smart watch.