HP has launched a new Envy 34 inches All In One Desktop PC with built in Windows 11. The device comes with a 34 inches ultra wide IPS display (5120 x 2160 pixels). It is powered by Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPU Intel’s 11th Gen Core i9 CPU.

The new all in one comes with a number of quality features. There is a magnetically attached 16 megapixel webcam which can be reoriented to sit on any of the monitor’s four sides, and a 15W Qi wireless charger built into the stand which can charge not only a phone but also other compatible accessories.

HP announces three new all in one desktops

In the back, there are four USB A ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. In the side, there is also an additional pair of USB A ports alongside an extra USB C port. There is an HDMI port for supporting displays and a headphone / microphone combo port. Internally, the Envy All-In-One has four RAM slots and two M.2 SSD slots.

HP has tagged this device with a starting price tag of $1,999 and it will ship from next month. Interestingly, HP is going to announce a pair of other all in one’s today: Pavilion All in One Desktop PC with 24 and 27 inches display options, a 5 megapixel pop up webcam, and an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU.

This model will also hit the sales next month but with a much lower starting price tag of $799. HP is going to release a HP All in One Desktop PC with a choice of AMD or Intel processors. This gadget will come with a starting price tag of $749.