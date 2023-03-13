How to Write a General Resume

If you’re on the hunt for new job opportunities, it’s likely that you’ve considered reaching out to resume writers near you. However, before you do that, it’s important to take a step back and assess your current resume situation. One useful approach to this is creating a general resume that can serve as a comprehensive list of your skills, experiences, and accomplishments. Having this master document can be incredibly helpful as you can then narrow it down and tailor it to each specific job that you apply for. This is particularly beneficial if you’re applying for a variety of positions and want to ensure that you’re highlighting the most relevant details for each application. By having all of your information in one place, you can more easily select the key details that will make you stand out as the ideal candidate for each job you pursue.

In this article, we’ll delve into the topic of general resumes. You’ll learn what a general resume is, how you can go about creating one, and the crucial reasons why it’s essential to tailor your general resume to each position you apply for.

What is a General Resume?

Essentially, a general resume is a comprehensive list of all your skills, experiences, and qualifications. The idea behind creating one is to streamline the process of tailoring your resume for each job that you apply for. Instead of having to recall all the details of your career each time you apply for a job, you can refer to your master list and pick and choose the most relevant information. It’s worth noting that a general resume is likely to be longer than the standard one-page format, but you’ll need to trim it down for each application to highlight only the details that are most relevant for that particular position.

Sections To Include in Your General Resume

When it comes to creating your general resume, it’s best to include all the sections that you have data for. This means including everything you can think of, even if you might not end up using it all when you submit your resume. Having all of your details readily available can be incredibly convenient, especially if you’re applying to multiple jobs at once.

To ensure that your general resume is as comprehensive as possible, be sure to include the following sections (or ask resume writer to do it):

Resume Header

When it comes resume writing, your header is the first thing that potential employers will see. This section should include all of your essential contact information, so that recruiters can easily get in touch with you if they’re interested in learning more.

Your header should include:

Your full name: This should be the largest text in your header, so that it stands out.

Your phone number: Make sure to include a phone number where you can reliably be reached, so that recruiters can call you to schedule an interview.

Your email address: Use a professional email address that you check regularly, so that you don’t miss any important messages.

Your LinkedIn URL: If you have a LinkedIn profile, include a link to it in your header so that recruiters can easily learn more about your professional experience.

Links to your online portfolio/professional website/other social media: If you have any other relevant online profiles, such as a portfolio website or a professional Twitter account, include links to them as well.

Your mailing address (or at least your city and state): While it’s not always necessary to include your full mailing address, including your city and state can be helpful for recruiters who are trying to determine if you’re a local candidate.

It’s important to note that your header will likely remain the same for most of the jobs that you apply for. By including all of your key contact information in one place, you’ll make it easy for recruiters to reach out to you no matter where you’re applying.

Resume Summary or Objective

When crafting your resume, it’s important to consider how you want to showcase your experience and qualifications. If you have some relevant experience in the industry you’re applying to, a summary in resume writing can be a great way to highlight your skills and grab the attention of the hiring manager. On the other hand, if you’re a recent graduate, student, or making a career change, a resume objective can help you outline your transferable skills and career goals.

Of course, you’ll want to customize your summary or objective for each job application, but having a general version to start with can be helpful. A professional resume writer near you can also provide guidance on how to tailor your summary or objective to specific job openings and industries.

To create a persuasive resume, include the following elements:

Start with an appropriate adjective (e.g., results-oriented, reliable, detail-oriented, etc.).

Mention the title of your current position, using the same language used in most job postings.

Indicate how many years of experience you have

Mention the name of the company and the position for which you are applying (obviously this will need to be filled out for each resume separately, but you can leave space on your overall resume to remind you of this).

Briefly describe what you are going to do for a potential employer (increase sales, provide excellent customer service, etc.)

Highlight the top 2-3 skills or accomplishments

Work Experience

When writing your resume, it’s crucial to showcase your past work experience to potential employers, especially if you’ve held similar positions to the one you’re applying for. That’s why it’s important to include every position you’ve held in the last 15 years when compiling your general resume. Who knows which positions might come in handy when you’re submitting your application?

To make sure your work experience section is effective, list your jobs in reverse chronological order, starting with your current or most recent position and working your way back. For each position, be sure to include your job title, the company name and location, the dates of your employment, and 3-5 bullet points outlining your duties and, more importantly, your achievements in that role. Quantify your accomplishments with numbers and data whenever possible to make a bigger impact.

Education

When creating your resume, be sure to include all of your higher education degrees, starting with the most recent one first. For each degree, include the degree title, your majors and minors, the name and location of the university, and the year you graduated or completed the degree.

If you have obtained an Associate’s degree or higher, you don’t need to include your high school information. However, if you are currently in high school or college or your highest level of education is high school or equivalent, you can include your high school information.

As a student or recent graduate with limited work experience, you may want to include additional education details to strengthen your resume, such as your GPA (if it’s above a 3.5), honors and awards, relevant coursework, extracurricular activities, and more.

Skills

To create a comprehensive resume, make a list of all your skills including hard, soft, and technical skills. Don’t worry if you end up with a long list, as this is just a master list. You can later narrow it down to the most relevant skills when you are ready to submit your targeted resume.

Optional Resume Sections

Finally, create optional resume sections that you can include when applicable, such as hobbies and interests, volunteer work, languages, certifications, licenses, publications, awards, and so forth. Having all of this information assembled ahead of time makes it much easier to include relevant details for each position that you apply for.

Why Your General Resume Needs Tailoring for Each Job Application?

Although it may seem convenient to use a one-size-fits-all general resume for all job applications, doing so could harm your chances of getting hired. According to surveys, over 50% of hiring managers are likely to reject a non-customized resume. That’s why it’s crucial to take the time to tailor your resume to each position. By customizing your resume to the job opening, you demonstrate your commitment to the job application process and show potential employers that you have read the job posting carefully and have the skills they’re looking for.

Conclusion

Working with a professional resume writer can help you create a powerful general resume that serves as a solid foundation for your job applications. Your resume writer can guide you in crafting a comprehensive list of your skills, experience, and achievements, ensuring that you don’t miss any important details. From there, you can use your general resume as a starting point to create targeted resumes for each position you apply for. By highlighting the most relevant and impactful details, you can create a customized one-page resume that is sure to catch the attention of hiring managers.