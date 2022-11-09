How to Start Earning Money in College if You’re Good at Writing

Writing is a particularly lucrative way to make money while in college. While it may come easier to some, you don’t have to be a best-selling author or a successful columnist to make money creating written content. You can easily earn money by crafting papers and other content if you have strong research skills and a knack for organizing information.

Additionally, most writing jobs provide flexible schedules, making it the perfect part-time job for busy college students. Unfortunately, it may be challenging to know where to start since there are different types of writing.

Academic writing, for example, caters to students who need their research papers done. Sites like Essay Hub provide a platform where one can choose a helper and click an ‘write me an essay’ button to place their order. If you’re an expert in a particular field, this is the perfect way to earn extra cash.

If you prefer to write about your hobbies, some sites cater to that too. Some popular niches are travel, lifestyle, and pop culture. There’s something out there for everyone.

While you focus on earning money, you can leave your school work to the professionals. Remember Essay Hub? Not only can you write for them, but you can use their services too. To get a better grasp of what they offer, check out this essay hub review that gives the lowdown on how it works. But here’s a hint: they’re rated a 9.6/10 on their services.

Now let’s dive into four ways you can earn money as a writer.

Writing Articles

Journalism is an excellent career path for anyone who enjoys and is talented at writing. While it may not be easy, earning money as a student journalist is possible.

Start by building your portfolio. You can do this by contributing to your university’s newspaper or magazine to gain experience and traction. Alternatively, start a blog to showcase your interests and abilities.

Copywriting

Copywriting entails creating written content for a business, both online and offline, that reflects the brand’s identity. As a copywriter, you create content that will be seen by customers, clients, and even other company employees. The brand’s voice will echo in the content, regardless of who reads it.

One of the most important aspects of copywriting is knowing how to apply marketing strategies. If you’re not sure how to write an email, landing page, or ad that converts leads into customers, it would be a good idea to brush up on your skills or take a short course.

Blog posts

Contributing to blog posts is another way to earn money while in college. There are a ton of websites that require regular content for their blogs. And being able to write on various topics and display a high work ethic makes you employable as a content writer.

The best part about creating blog posts is that all you need is an internet connection, your computer, and a head full of ideas.

Creating e-books

A less pursued form of earning money online is the creation of E-books. They are a great passive income stream. All you need to do is create a digital copy of content that can include:

A how-to guide

A compilation of short stories

A repository of factual content

A personal memoir

A novel

This form of content creation allows you to have a recurring income from one well-done project. So stop thinking about the book you want to write and go for it. It might just be the next best-selling book.

Ghostwriting

A ghostwriter is someone who creates written content on someone else’s behalf. They receive a sum of money in exchange for relinquishing the copyright to the literary work. The client’s name appears in the final piece.

The work of a ghostwriter and a credited author is quite different. Sometimes, a ghostwriter may be hired to refine and edit a rough draft of a nearly finished manuscript. Other times a ghostwriter is tasked with completing the entire book/article. In either case, the completed work will be credited to the author.

Getting started as a ghostwriter requires you to create a portfolio with various works showcasing your talent and level of expertise.

Conclusion

With many writing jobs available today, choosing the one that appeals to you most can be challenging. However, by following the advice in this guide, you will be able to find the ideal opportunity. What’s more, if you don’t have professional work experience but enjoy writing, this is an excellent place to begin your career.